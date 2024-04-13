Michi's
Beverages
Drinks
Signature Juices
Tea
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.50
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).
- Green Passion Tea$4.50
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.
- Michi's Skinny Detox Tea$4.50
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.
Coffee
- Café Tinto$9.95
Historia De Amor freshly ground Colombian coffee made in a French press. Serves 2-3.
- Cappuccino$4.75
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.
- Latte$4.50
Espresso shot with steamed milk.
- Cortadito$4.50
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.
- Espresso$3.50
Dark roasted bold flavor.
- American Coffee$3.75
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.
- Bombón$4.95
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.
- FrappeMich$5.95
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.
- Iced Coffee$4.25
Espresso coffee served over ice.
Acai
- Tulum$15.50
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with Michi’s vegan and sugar free Dulce de Leche and an amaranth oblea.
- Bora Bora$14.95
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with NuteMichi’s and shaved coconut.
- Make Your Own Acai Bowl$13.95
Choice of 3 toppings and a sweet spread.
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Tostones$15.95
Two plantains toasted to a crispy perfection, topped with your choice of Aji Amarillo Ceviche, Tuna Poke, or Spicy Salmon. (R)
- Tuna Tartar$15.95
Marinated tuna, avocado, crispy onions, and sesame seeds dressed with spicy mayo. (R)
- Tequenos$10.95
Baked cheese sticks wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough served with cilantro sauce.
- Guava Tequenos$11.95
Baked cheese sticks with guava paste wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough.
- Empanadas Trio$10.95
Three whole wheat pastries filled with your choice of beef or chicken served with a side of cilantro sauce.
- Seasonal Veggie Soup$7.95
Salads
- Sifrina Salad$15.95
Wild arugula tossed with strawberries, sliced almonds, figs, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.
- Tuscan Salad$18.95
Wild arugula, burrata, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, salt and pepper.
Tuscan Salad
Wild arugula, burrata, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, salt and pepper.
Pizza
- Margarita Pizza$13.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ground basil.
- Garden Pizza$15.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers.
- Burrata Pizza$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, burrata, homemade pesto, candied tomatoes, and wild arugula.
- Paris Pizza$16.95
Mozzarella, goat cheese, sliced green apple, almonds, caramelized onions, and honey.
- Barista Pizza$15.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, and coffee.
Pasta
- Salmon Pasta$18.95
Pink sauce topped with fresh cherry tomatoes serve with a grilled salmon filet.
- Michi’s Favorite Pasta$15.95
Lean ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.
- Funghi Pasta$16.50
Mushrooms marinated in reduced fat alfredo sauce, topped with truffle oil.
House Bowls
- Lomo Saltado$22.50
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers, and sautéed onions simmered in a soy vinaigrette sauce.
- Carne Asada$21.95
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn, and chimichurri.
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.25
Chicken breast, jasmine rice, paprika, sweet peppers, onion, garlic, tomato, and green pepper.
- Pabellon$13.95
Choose pollo mechado or carne mechada (+3), jasmine rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
- Miami Beach$19.95
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.
- Vegan$13.95Out of stock
Vegan protein, jasmine rice, corn, pico de gallo, black beans and guacamole, dressed with chimichurri sauce.
- Make Your Own Bowl
House Plates
Signature Pokes
- Tuna Poke$21.95
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce. (R)
- Salmon Poke$19.50
Fresh salmon marinated in eel sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, crispy onions, and topped with a touch of spicy mayo. (R)
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$16.25
Grilled chicken, parsley, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, yogurt dressing. Served with plantain chips.
- Fajita Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with plantain chips.
- Chicken Pesto Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, wild arugula, tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served with plantain chips.
Desserts
- Carrot Cake$13.95
Made with oatmeal, carrots, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.
- Brownie$10.75
Made with oatmeal, cacao, and monk fruit. Served with a scoup of ice cream. No added sugar.
- Basque Cheesecake$11.95
Rich and creamy cheesecake. Topped with a berry compote. Gluten friendly.
- ChocoBanana Cake$13.95
Made with oatmeal, chocolate, banana, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.
Catering
- Bandeja De Pasticho$79.95
Traditional Venezuelan version of Lasagna.
- Empanadas (Dozen)$29.95
Whole wheat pastries filled with beef, chicken and served with a side of cilantro sauce.
- Tequeños Integrales (Dozen)$29.95
Baked cheese sticks wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough served with cilantro sauce.
- Tequeños Integrales Guava Y Queso (Dozen)$34.95
Baked cheese sticks with guava paste wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough.
- Mini Pancakes (Dozen)$26.95
Made from oatmeal flour. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Gluten friendly.
Detox, Obleas & Products
- Detox Plan$45.00
One-day detox with 6 juices to drink throughout the day.
- Michi’s Skinny Detox Tea (28-day detox)$24.95
- Mamacita Detox Tea$26.95
- Femme Shine Fertility Tea$28.95
- Mini Keto Cookies$12.95
- Obleas$7.95
- Dulce De Leche (vegan, sugar free)$16.95
- Leche Condensada (vegan, sugar free, keto)$16.95
- NuteMichi (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Michi’s Nucita (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Cauliflower Crust (5 Units)$19.95
- En La Cocina Con Michi Libro$24.95