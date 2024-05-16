Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
TEA
- HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).$4.50
- GREEN PASSION TEA
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.$4.50
- MICHIS SKINNY DETOX TEA
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$4.50
- MAMACITA DETOX TEA
Red rooibos, dandelion root, raspberry, hibiscus flower, ginger, pomegranate, beet, turmeric, cherry, pepper, and honey (caffeine free).$4.50
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
1 shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted bold flavor.$4.00
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Pistachio Cream on the rim, Crushed, Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella on the rim, Milk Foam, Espresso Cocoa powder on top$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- FRAPPEMICH
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.00
STARTERS
- TUNA TOSTADA
Corn tostada topped with roasted avocado, nori strips, sesame seeds & spicy mayo.$16.00
- SMOKED BURRATA
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$18.00
- MICHI'S TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$14.00
- GUAVA TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and guava wrapped in a crispy dough.$12.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- SIFRINA SALAD
Wild arugula tossed with strawberries, sliced almonds, figs, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.$16.00
- TUSCAN SALAD
Wild arugula, burrata, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette with oregano.$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKFARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.OUT OF STOCK$17.00
- SEASONAL SOUP
Fresh seasonal ingredients.$9.00
MAINS
- RIGATONI AND SALMON
Short pasta with sautéed cherry tomatoes, pink sauce and grilled salmon filet.$20.00
- CARNE ASADA
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chimichurri.$23.00
- TUNA POKE BOWL
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce.$24.00
- MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.$21.00
- GARDEN PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$16.00
- PARIS PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, green apple slices, almonds, caramelized onions and honey.$21.00
- MARGARITA PIZZA
Cauliflower crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ground basil.$15.00
- LOMO SALTADO
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, french fries, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers, sautéed onions simmered in a soy vinaigrette sauce.$23.00
- MICHI'S FAVORITE PASTA
Rigatoni with ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.$17.00
- ASIAN BOWL
Salmon or chicken teriyaki, sautéed brussels sprouts, jasmine rice or quinoa, scallions, avocado and toasted sesame seeds.$22.00
HONEST BURGERS & WRAPS
- SIGNATURE BURGER
An 8oz Wagyu steak blend including brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and truffle cream served on a brioche bun. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$20.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with tomato, little gem and red onion. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$17.00
- CHICKEN PESTO WRAP
Grilled chicken, wild arugula, tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served with crispy plantain chips.$17.00
- GREEK WRAP
Grilled chicken, parsley, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, yogurt dressing. Served with crispy plantain chips.$18.00
- FAJITA WRAP
Grilled skirt steak, jasmine rice, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with crispy plantain chips.$19.00
STARTERS
- OUT OF STOCKFARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.OUT OF STOCK$19.00
- OUT OF STOCKCEASAR SALAD
Little gem lettuce, herb croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.OUT OF STOCK$17.00
MAINS
- RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
Short pasta cooked al dente topped with Burrata Stracciatella cheese with Pomodoro, alfredo and vodka sauce sprinkled with crushed red pepper.$23.00
- BARISTA PIZZA
Crispy cauliflower crust with pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, coffee, and spicy honey.$19.00
