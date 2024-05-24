An 8oz Wagyu steak blend with brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and truffle cream served on a brioche bun. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.

Burger Add Ons Please select up to 2 add bacon + $2.00 add cheese + $2.00 Cooked Required* Please select 1 Medium Rare Medium Medium Well Well Done No Burger Please select up to 1 No Onion No Tomato No Lettuce No Truffle Cream