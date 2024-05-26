Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA (500 ML)$6.00
- PELLEGRINO (500 ML)$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKSAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER
750 ML carbonated mineral water bottled in Italy.OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- LEMONADE
Freshly made lemonade.$5.00
- COCONUT LEMONADE
Coconut cream and lemonade.$7.00
- PASSION FRUIT JUICE
Made to order passion fruit juice.$7.00
- VERDE JUICE
Pineapple, cucumber, and lemon.$6.00
- DIET COKE
Original glass bottle.$3.50
- FRESH COCONUT$14.00
TEA
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk.$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted, bold flavor illy espresso.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Crushed pistachios with a pistachio cream rim, an espresso shot and steamed milk.$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella rim filled with espresso and milk foam sprinkled with cocoa powder on top.$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.$6.00
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk served chilled.$6.00
DINNER
STARTERS
- TUNA TOSTADAS
Ahi Tuna marinated with secret poke sauce, corn tostada topped with roasted avocado, nori strips, sesame seeds & spicy mayo.$18.00
- SMOKED BURRATA
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$19.00
- MICHI'S TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$15.00
- FARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.$18.00
- CEASAR SALAD
Little gem lettuce, herb croutons, bacon, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.$17.00
MAINS
- RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
Short pasta cooked al dente topped with Burrata Stracciatella cheese with Pomodoro, alfredo and vodka sauce sprinkled with crushed red pepper.$23.00
- GARDEN PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$18.00
- BARISTA PIZZA
Crispy cauliflower crust with pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, coffee, and spicy honey.$19.00
- TUNA POKE BOWL
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce.$24.00
- TRUFFLE BURGER
An 8oz Wagyu steak blend with brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and truffle cream served on a brioche bun. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$22.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with tomato, little gem lettuce and red onion. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$18.00
FROM THE EARTH & SEA
- TENDERLOIN MALBEC
Grilled tenderloin steak with a Malbec reduction, sautéed mushrooms, and roasted garlic.$32.00
- PASSION FRUIT SALMON
Grilled salmon filet with a passion fruit and herbs reduction.$27.00
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast seasoned in a Mediterranean tomato sauce and kalamata olives.$22.00
HOUSE SIDES
- FARM ASPARAGUS
Sautéed asparagus with mint butter and baby onions.$8.00
- BALSAMIC BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Oven roasted brussel sprouts in a balsamic glaze.$8.00
- WILD RICE
Mix of wild rice varieties with almonds and dried cranberries.$8.00
- HASSELBACK POTATOES
Roasted hasselback potatoes with olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs.$7.00
DESSERTS
- VEGAN CARROT CAKE
Made with oatmeal, carrots, monk fruit. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- CHOCOLATE ROOTS
Cocoa soil topped with a chocolate brownie, NuteMichi and chocolate mousse. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- PAVLOVA SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, merengue, Michi’s mixed berries oblea, and Michi's dulce de leche, flambeed.$12.00
- BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
Basque cream cheesecake served with crunchy filo dough and caramelized pistachios. Topped with rose water syrup.$15.00
- ACAI SORBET
Organic acai served with seasonal fruits and raw honey.$14.00