Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA (500 ML)
Spring water bottled in Tuscany, Italy.$6.00
- PELLEGRINO (500 ML)
Carbonated mineral water bottled in Italy.$6.00
- LEMONADE
Freshly made lemonade.$5.00
- COCONUT LEMONADE
Coconut cream and lemonade.$7.00
- PASSION FRUIT JUICE
Made to order passion fruit juice.$7.00
- VERDE JUICE
Pineapple, cucumber, and lemon.$6.00
- DIET COKE
Original glass bottle.$3.50
- FRESH COCONUT
Served from a fresh coconut.$14.00
- MOJITO MOCTAIL$11.00
- COCONUT MOJITO MOCTAIL$12.00
TEA
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk.$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted, bold flavor illy espresso.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Crushed pistachios with a pistachio cream rim, an espresso shot and steamed milk.$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella rim filled with espresso and milk foam sprinkled with cocoa powder on top.$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.$6.00
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk served chilled.$6.00
DINNER
STARTERS
- TUNA TOSTADAS
Ahi Tuna marinated in poke sauce, corn tostada topped with roasted avocado, nori strips, sesame seeds, and spicy mayo$18.00
- SMOKED BURRATA
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$19.00
- MICHI'S TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with queso blanco and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$15.00
- FARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.$18.00
- CEASAR SALAD
Little gem lettuce, herb croutons, bacon, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing.$17.00
- CHARCUTERIE BOARD WITH BUTTER CANDLE
Selection of cold cuts, olives, shaved parmesan and dips illuminated by a delicious artisan bread butter candle.$19.00
MAINS
- RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
Short pasta topped with Burrata Stracciatella cheese, Pomodoro, cream, vodka sauce, pine nuts and crushed red pepper.$23.00
- GARDEN PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$18.00
- BARISTA PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, coffee, and spicy honey.$19.00
- TUNA POKE BOWL
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, and plantain chips.$24.00
- TRUFFLE BURGER
An 8oz Wagyu steak blend with brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and truffle cream served on a brioche bun. Served with parmesan truffle fries and house sauces.$22.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with tomato, little gem lettuce and red onion. Served with parmesan truffle fries and house sauces.$18.00
EARTH & SEA
- TENDERLOIN MALBEC
Grilled tenderloin steak with a Malbec reduction, sautéed mushrooms, and roasted garlic.$32.00
- PASSION FRUIT SALMON
Grilled salmon filet with a passion fruit and herbs reduction.$27.00
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast seasoned in a Mediterranean tomato sauce and kalamata olives.$22.00
HOUSE SIDES
- ASPARAGUS
Sautéed asparagus with mint butter and baby onions.$8.00
- BALSAMIC BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Oven roasted brussel sprouts in a balsamic glaze.$8.00
- WILD RICE
Mix of wild rice varieties with almonds and dried cranberries.$8.00
- HASSELBACK POTATOES
Roasted hasselback potatoes with olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs.$7.00