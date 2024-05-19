Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
TEA
- HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).$5.00
- GREEN PASSION TEA
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.$5.00
- DETOX TEA
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$5.00
- SKINNY DETOX TEA
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$5.00
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
1 shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted bold flavor.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Pistachio Cream on the rim, Crushed, Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella on the rim, Milk Foam, Espresso Cocoa powder on top$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.00
BAR
MIMOSAS & SANGRIA
COCKTAILS
WINE GL
- GL- Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$10.00
- GL- Prosecco Split
Sparkling and bright, with a refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness from ripe fruit.(200ml)$16.00
- GL- Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement$10.00
- GL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine and White flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$12.00
- GL - Chardonnay The Calling
Pale straw in the glass with aromas of lemon, pomelo, and wet stone.$15.00
- GL - Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir Lyric
Full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$9.00
- GL - Tempranillo Beronia
Fruity and sweet with strawberry and cherry standing out over a mineral base.$10.00
- GL - Malbec Clos de los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$12.00
- GL - Cabernet Sauvignon Wente
It has flavors of black cherry, dark plum and a hint of coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long, smooth finish.$10.00
WINE BTL
- BTL - Blanchard Perez Cava
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$38.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Juicy and zesty on entry with a ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavours providing plenty of excitement$38.00
- BTL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine, and White flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay The Calling
Waves of citrus flavors mingle with Gravenstein apple and the faintest whisper of oak, kissed by a pleasing salinity reminiscent of sea spray and oyster shell.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay Frank Family
Aromas of fresh tropical fruit, marzipan, and honeysuckle jump from the glass.$70.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$68.00
- BTL - Fleurs De Prairie
Combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provides ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness$38.00
- BTL - Lyric Pinot Noir
The palate offers notes of pomegranate and raspberry around a dense core of fresh red berry and herbs.$40.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Frank Family
The palate is full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$70.00
- BTL - BenMarco Expresivo
Black cherries and mildly smoky and sweet vanilla oak. Layers of currant fruit, dense black cherry, and notes of brown spice (cocoa, nutmeg), dark chocolate, and hints of sandalwood.$78.00
- BTL - Beronia Tempranillo
Pleasant sensation of fruit on the mouth, fresh and with volume. The finesse and elegance stand out on the finish.$55.00
- BTL - Clos De Los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$55.00
- BTL - The Calling Pinot Noir
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$65.00
- BTL - Girard Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromatics of mocha, vanilla bean, toffee and espresso. On the palate, there’s dusty cocoa powder, blackberries, and cassis.$90.00
- BTL - Wente Cabernet Sauvignon
It has flavors of black cherry, dark plum and a hint of coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long, smooth finish.$48.00