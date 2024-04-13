Michi's
Beverages
Drinks
Signature Juices
Tea
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.50
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).
- Green Passion Tea$4.50
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.
- Michi's Skinny Detox Tea$4.50
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.
Coffee
- Café Tinto$9.95
Historia De Amor freshly ground Colombian coffee made in a French press. Serves 2-3.
- Cappuccino$4.75
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.
- Latte$4.50
Espresso shot with steamed milk.
- Cortadito$4.50
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.
- Espresso$3.50
Dark roasted bold flavor.
- American Coffee$3.75
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.
- Bombón$4.95
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.
- FrappeMich$5.95
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.
- Iced Coffee$4.25
Espresso coffee served over ice.
Acai
- Tulum$15.50
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with Michi’s vegan and sugar free Dulce de Leche and an amaranth oblea.
- Bora Bora$14.95
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with NuteMichi’s and shaved coconut.
- Make Your Own Acai Bowl$13.95
Choice of 3 toppings and a sweet spread.
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Tostones$15.95
Two plantains toasted to a crispy perfection, topped with your choice of Aji Amarillo Ceviche, Tuna Poke, or Spicy Salmon. (R)
- Tuna Tartar$15.95
Marinated tuna, avocado, crispy onions, and sesame seeds dressed with spicy mayo. (R)
- Tequenos$10.95
Baked cheese sticks wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough served with cilantro sauce.
- Guava Tequenos$11.95
Baked cheese sticks with guava paste wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough.
- Empanadas Trio$10.95
Three whole wheat pastries filled with your choice of beef or chicken served with a side of cilantro sauce.
- Seasonal Veggie Soup$7.95
Empanadas Trio
Three whole wheat pastries filled with your choice of beef or chicken served with a side of cilantro sauce.
Salads
Pizza
- Margarita Pizza$13.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ground basil.
- Garden Pizza$15.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers.
- Burrata Pizza$16.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, burrata, homemade pesto, candied tomatoes, and wild arugula.
- Paris Pizza$16.95
Mozzarella, goat cheese, sliced green apple, almonds, caramelized onions, and honey.
- Barista Pizza$15.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey, and coffee.
Pasta
- Salmon Pasta$18.95
Pink sauce topped with fresh cherry tomatoes serve with a grilled salmon filet.
- Michi’s Favorite Pasta$15.95
Lean ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.
- Funghi Pasta$16.50
Mushrooms marinated in reduced fat alfredo sauce, topped with truffle oil.
House Bowls
- Lomo Saltado$22.50
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers, and sautéed onions simmered in a soy vinaigrette sauce.
- Carne Asada$21.95
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn, and chimichurri.
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.25
Chicken breast, jasmine rice, paprika, sweet peppers, onion, garlic, tomato, and green pepper.
- Pabellon$13.95
Choose pollo mechado or carne mechada (+3), jasmine rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
- Miami Beach$19.95
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.
- Vegan$13.95Out of stock
Vegan protein, jasmine rice, corn, pico de gallo, black beans and guacamole, dressed with chimichurri sauce.
- Make Your Own Bowl
House Plates
Signature Pokes
- Tuna Poke$21.95
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce. (R)
- Salmon Poke$19.50
Fresh salmon marinated in eel sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, crispy onions, and topped with a touch of spicy mayo. (R)
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$16.25
Grilled chicken, parsley, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, yogurt dressing. Served with plantain chips.
- Fajita Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with plantain chips.
- Chicken Pesto Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, wild arugula, tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served with plantain chips.
Desserts
- Carrot Cake$13.95
Made with oatmeal, carrots, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.
- Brownie$10.75
Made with oatmeal, cacao, and monk fruit. Served with a scoup of ice cream. No added sugar.
- Basque Cheesecake$11.95
Rich and creamy cheesecake. Topped with a berry compote. Gluten friendly.
- ChocoBanana Cake$13.95
Made with oatmeal, chocolate, banana, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.
Catering
- Bandeja De Pasticho$79.95
Traditional Venezuelan version of Lasagna.
- Empanadas (Dozen)$29.95
Whole wheat pastries filled with beef, chicken and served with a side of cilantro sauce.
- Tequeños Integrales (Dozen)$29.95
Baked cheese sticks wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough served with cilantro sauce.
- Tequeños Integrales Guava Y Queso (Dozen)$34.95
Baked cheese sticks with guava paste wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough.
- Mini Pancakes (Dozen)$26.95
Made from oatmeal flour. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Gluten friendly.
Detox, Obleas & Products
- Detox Plan$45.00
One-day detox with 6 juices to drink throughout the day.
- Michi’s Skinny Detox Tea (28-day detox)$24.95
- Mamacita Detox Tea$26.95
- Femme Shine Fertility Tea$28.95
- Mini Keto Cookies$12.95
- Obleas$7.95
- Dulce De Leche (vegan, sugar free)$16.95
- Leche Condensada (vegan, sugar free, keto)$16.95
- NuteMichi (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Michi’s Nucita (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Cauliflower Crust (5 Units)$19.95
- En La Cocina Con Michi Libro$24.95