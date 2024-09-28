Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA
Spring water bottled in Tuscany, Italy.$6.00
- PELLEGRINO (500 ML)
Carbonated mineral water bottled in Italy.$6.00
- LEMONADE
Freshly made lemonade.$5.00
- COCONUT LEMONADE
Coconut cream and lemonade.$7.00
- FRUIT JUICE
Made to order fruit juices.$7.00
- VERDE JUICE
Pineapple, cucumber, and lemon.$6.00
- DIET COKE
Original glass bottle.$3.50
- FRESH COCONUT
Served from a fresh coconut.$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- MOJITO MOCTAIL$11.00
- COCONUT MOJITO MOCTAIL$12.00
- LEMONADE WITH MINT
Freshly made lemonade.$6.00
TEA
- HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).$4.95
- GREEN PASSION TEA
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.$4.95
- SKINNY DETOX TEA
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$4.95
- ROSEBUD TEA
Rosebuds and herbs.$4.95
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$4.95
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$4.95
- MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk.$3.95
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$3.95
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted, bold flavor illy espresso.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$3.95
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$4.95
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Crushed pistachios with a pistachio cream rim, an espresso shot and steamed milk.$7.50
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella rim filled with espresso and milk foam sprinkled with cocoa powder on top.$6.95
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.$6.50
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$6.95
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$5.95
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk served chilled.$6.50
SMOOTHIES
BAR
MIMOSAS & SANGRIA
COCKTAILS
WINE GL
- GL- Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$10.00
- GL- Prosecco Split
Sparkling and bright, with a refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness from ripe fruit. (200ml mini bottle)$16.00
- GL- Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement.$10.00
- GL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine and white flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$12.00
- GL - Chardonnay The Calling
Pale straw in the glass with aromas of lemon, pomelo, and wet stone.$15.00
- GL - Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir Lyric
Full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$9.00
- GL - Tempranillo Beronia
Fruity and sweet with strawberry and cherry standing out over a mineral base.$10.00
- GL - Malbec Clos de los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$12.00
- GL - Cabernet Sauvignon The Stags
Bountiful bouquet with hints of vanilla and sandalwood alongside fragrant red berry fruit aromas.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir The Calling
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$15.00
- GL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$15.00
WINE BTL
- BTL - Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$38.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Juicy and zesty on entry with a ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement.$38.00
- BTL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine, and white flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay The Calling
Waves of citrus flavors mingle with Gravenstein apple and the faintest whisper of oak, kissed by a pleasing salinity reminiscent of sea spray and oyster shell.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay Frank Family
Aromas of fresh tropical fruit, marzipan, and honeysuckle jump from the glass.$70.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$68.00
- BTL - Rose Fleurs De Prairie
Combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provides ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness.$38.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Lyric
The palate offers notes of pomegranate and raspberry around a dense core of fresh red berry and herbs.$40.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Frank Family
The palate is full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$70.00
- BTL - Tempranillo Beronia
Pleasant sensation of fruit on the mouth, fresh and with volume. The finesse and elegance stand out on the finish.$55.00
- BTL - Malbec Clos De Los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$55.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir The Calling
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$65.00
- BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Girard
Aromatics of mocha, vanilla bean, toffee and espresso. On the palate, there’s dusty cocoa powder, blackberries, and cassis.$90.00
- BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Wente
Flavors of black cherry, dark plum and a hint of coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long, smooth finish.$48.00
- BTL - CABERNET SAUVIGNON STAG
Bountiful bouquet with hints of vanilla and sandalwood alongside fragrant red berry fruit aromas.$48.00
- BTL - PENFOLDS SHIRAZ
Blackcurrant, black plum, ironstone, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, cola.$40.00