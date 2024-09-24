Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA
Spring water bottled in Tuscany, Italy.$6.00
- PELLEGRINO (500 ML)
Carbonated mineral water bottled in Italy.$6.00
- LEMONADE
Freshly made lemonade.$5.00
- COCONUT LEMONADE
Coconut cream and lemonade.$7.00
- FRUIT JUICE
Made to order fruit juices.$7.00
- VERDE JUICE
Pineapple, cucumber, and lemon.$6.00
- DIET COKE
Original glass bottle.$3.50
- FRESH COCONUT
Served from a fresh coconut.$13.95
- MOJITO MOCTAIL$11.00
- COCONUT MOJITO MOCTAIL$12.00
- LEMONADE WITH MINT
Freshly made lemonade.$6.00
TEA
- HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).$4.95
- GREEN PASSION TEA
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.$4.95
- SKINNY DETOX TEA
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$4.95
- ROSEBUD TEA
Rosebuds and herbs.$4.95
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$4.95
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$4.95
- MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk.$3.95
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$3.95
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted, bold flavor illy espresso.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$3.95
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$4.95
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Crushed pistachios with a pistachio cream rim, an espresso shot and steamed milk.$7.50
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella rim filled with espresso and milk foam sprinkled with cocoa powder on top.$6.95
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.$6.50
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$6.95
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$5.95
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk served chilled.$6.50
SMOOTHIES
DINNER
STARTERS
- MICHI'S TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with queso blanco and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$14.00
- GUAVA TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with queso blanco and guava wrapped in a crispy dough.$13.00
- TUNA TARTAR
Ahi tuna marinated in soy sauce, served with avocado and tortilla chips.$19.00
- SMOKED BURRATA
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$19.00
- CACHAPA ROLL
Rolled corn filled with sweet plantain, queso blanco and avocado.$17.00
- STREET CORN
Baby corn, fresh cheese, beet aioli, and tajin.$16.00
- CHARCUTERIE BOARD WITH BUTTER CANDLE
Selection of cold cuts, olives, shaved parmesan and dips illuminated by a delicious artisan bread butter candle.$19.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- SIFRINA SALAD
Wild arugula tossed with strawberries, sliced almonds, figs, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.$16.00
- TUSCAN SALAD
Wild arugula, burrata, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette with oregano.$18.00
- FARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with grilled asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.$15.00
- SEASONAL SOUP
Fresh seasonal ingredients.$9.00
AMERICAN ROOTS
- SIGNATURE BURGER
An 8oz Wagyu steak blend with brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and our roots sauce. Served on a brioche bun with parmesan truffle fries or sweet potato fries.$20.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with tomato, little gem lettuce and red onion. Served on a brioche bun with parmesan truffle fries or sweet potato fries.$18.00
- SKIRT STEAK
Skirt steak with two sides.$23.00
- GRILLED SALMON
Grilled salmon with your two sides.$21.00
ITALIAN ROOTS
- MICHI'S FAVORITE PASTA
Rigatoni with ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.$19.00
- RIGATONI AND SALMON
Short pasta with sautéed cherry tomatoes, pink sauce and grilled salmon filet.$24.00
- CACCIO E PEPPE WITH FRESH TRUFFLE
Linguini pasta in a butter sauce with Pecorino Romano cheese and freshly ground pepper topped with shaved black truffle.$25.00
- SEAFOOD PASTA
Fettuccine pasta coked in a garlic-oil sauce with shrimp, zucchini, and pistachios.$26.00
- LA NOSTRA CARBONARA
Rigatoni with guanciale, Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, eggs, salt and black pepper.$22.00
- CARTOCCIO DI LOMITO
Tenderloin steak served with creamy mushroom pasta.$29.00
- RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
Short pasta topped with Burrata Stracciatella cheese, Pomodoro, cream, vodka sauce, pine nuts and crushed red pepper.$21.00
- GARDEN PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$18.00
- PARIS PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, green apple slices, almonds, caramelized onions and honey.$21.00
- MORTADELLA AND PISTACHIO PIZZA
Crispy cauliflower crust with pomodoro, mozzarella, burrata, mortadella, and pistachio.$22.00
ASIAN ROOTS
- TUNA POKE BOWL
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, and plantain chips.$24.00
- MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.$24.00
- ASIAN BOWL
Salmon or chicken teriyaki, grilled asparagus, jasmine rice or quinoa, avocado and toasted sesame seeds.$23.00
- LAOS SALMON
Grilled salmon fillet with coconut reduction and green papaya salad.$24.00
LATIN ROOTS
DESSERTS
- VEGAN CARROT CAKE
Made with oatmeal, carrots, monk fruit. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- CHOCOLATE ROOTS
Deconstructed chocolate cake. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAVLOVA SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, merengue, Michi’s mixed berries oblea, and Michi's dulce de leche, flambeed.$12.00
- BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
Basque cream cheesecake served with crunchy filo dough and caramelized pistachios. Topped with rose water syrup.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- ACAI BOWL
Organic acai served with your choice of toppings.$14.00
BAR
MIMOSAS & SANGRIA
COCKTAILS
WINE GL
- GL- Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$10.00
- GL- Prosecco Split
Sparkling and bright, with a refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness from ripe fruit. (200ml mini bottle)$16.00
- GL- Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement.$10.00
- GL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine and white flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$12.00
- GL - Chardonnay The Calling
Pale straw in the glass with aromas of lemon, pomelo, and wet stone.$15.00
- GL - Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir Lyric
Full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$9.00
- GL - Tempranillo Beronia
Fruity and sweet with strawberry and cherry standing out over a mineral base.$10.00
- GL - Malbec Clos de los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$12.00
- GL - Cabernet Sauvignon The Stags
Bountiful bouquet with hints of vanilla and sandalwood alongside fragrant red berry fruit aromas.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir The Calling
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$15.00
- GL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$15.00
WINE BTL
- BTL - Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$38.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Juicy and zesty on entry with a ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement.$38.00
- BTL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine, and white flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay The Calling
Waves of citrus flavors mingle with Gravenstein apple and the faintest whisper of oak, kissed by a pleasing salinity reminiscent of sea spray and oyster shell.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay Frank Family
Aromas of fresh tropical fruit, marzipan, and honeysuckle jump from the glass.$70.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$68.00
- BTL - Rose Fleurs De Prairie
Combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provides ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness.$38.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Lyric
The palate offers notes of pomegranate and raspberry around a dense core of fresh red berry and herbs.$40.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Frank Family
The palate is full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$70.00
- BTL - Tempranillo Beronia
Pleasant sensation of fruit on the mouth, fresh and with volume. The finesse and elegance stand out on the finish.$55.00
- BTL - Malbec Clos De Los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$55.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir The Calling
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$65.00
- BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Girard
Aromatics of mocha, vanilla bean, toffee and espresso. On the palate, there’s dusty cocoa powder, blackberries, and cassis.$90.00
- BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Wente
Flavors of black cherry, dark plum and a hint of coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long, smooth finish.$48.00
- BTL - CABERNET SAUVIGNON STAG
Bountiful bouquet with hints of vanilla and sandalwood alongside fragrant red berry fruit aromas.$48.00
- BTL - PENFOLDS SHIRAZ
Blackcurrant, black plum, ironstone, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, cola.$40.00