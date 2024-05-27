Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
- ACQUA PANNA (500 ML)$6.00
- PELLEGRINO (500 ML)$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKSAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER
750 ML carbonated mineral water bottled in Italy.OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- LEMONADE
Freshly made lemonade.$5.00
- COCONUT LEMONADE
Coconut cream and lemonade.$7.00
- PASSION FRUIT JUICE
Made to order passion fruit juice.$7.00
- VERDE JUICE
Pineapple, cucumber, and lemon.$6.00
- DIET COKE
Original glass bottle.$3.50
- FRESH COCONUT$14.00
TEA
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk.$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted, bold flavor illy espresso.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Crushed pistachios with a pistachio cream rim, an espresso shot and steamed milk.$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella rim filled with espresso and milk foam sprinkled with cocoa powder on top.$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.$6.00
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk served chilled.$6.00