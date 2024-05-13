Michi's
Beverages
Drinks
Signature Juices
Tea
- Hibiscus Iced Tea
Red rooibos, hibiscus flower, strawberry, blueberry, and acai (caffeine free).$4.50
- Green Passion Tea
Green tea, passion fruit, mango, and acai.$4.50
- Michi's Skinny Detox Tea
Ceremonial grade matcha, turmeric, ginger, pepper, garcinia cambogia, grapefruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.$4.50
- Mamacita Detox Tea
Red rooibos, dandelion root, raspberry, hibiscus flower, ginger, pomegranate, beet, turmeric, cherry, pepper, and honey (caffeine free).$4.50
Coffee
- Café Tinto
Historia De Amor freshly ground Colombian coffee made in a French press. Serves 2-3.$9.95
- Cappuccino
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$4.75
- Latte
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$4.50
- Cortadito
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.50
- Espresso
Dark roasted bold flavor.$3.50
- American Coffee
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$3.75
- Bombón
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$4.95
- FrappeMich
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$5.95
- Iced Coffee
Espresso coffee served over ice.$4.25
Acai
- Tulum
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with Michi’s vegan and sugar free Dulce de Leche and an amaranth oblea.$15.50
- Bora Bora
Granola, strawberry, blueberry, and banana, topped with NuteMichi’s and shaved coconut.$14.95
- Make Your Own Acai Bowl
Choice of 3 toppings and a sweet spread.$13.95
Lunch - Honest Roots
STARTERS
- Tuna Tartare Tostones
Two plantain tostones toasted to a crispy perfection topped with marinated tuna, roasted avocado, nori strips, sesame seeds & spicy mayo.$17.00
- Smoked Burrata
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$18.00
- Michi's Tequeños
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$13.00
- Guava Tequeños
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and guava wrapped in a crispy dough.$12.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- Seasonal Soup
Fresh seasonal ingredients.$9.00
- Sifrina Salad
Wild arugula tossed with strawberries, sliced almonds, figs, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.$16.00
- Tuscan Salad
Wild arugula, burrata, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette with oregano.$19.00
- Farm Salad
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.$17.00
MAINS
- Rigatoni and Salmon
Short pasta with sautéed cherry tomatoes, pink sauce and grilled salmon filet.$20.00
- Carne Asada
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chimichurri.$23.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce.$23.00
- Miami Beach Bowl
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.$21.00
- Garden Pizza
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$20.00
- Paris Pizza
Cauliflower crust with mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, green apple slices, almonds, caramelized onions and honey.$21.00
- Margarita Pizza
Cauliflower crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ground basil.$17.00
- Lomo Saltado
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, french fries, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers, sautéed onions simmered in a soy vinaigrette sauce.$23.00
- Michi's Favorite Pasta
Rigatoni with ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.$17.00
- Asian Bowl
Salmon or chicken teriyaki, sautéed brussels sprouts, jasmine rice or quinoa, scallions, avocado and toasted sesame seeds.$22.00
- Grilled Salmon$19.00
- Skirt Steak$20.00
- Pollo a la Plancha$16.00
HONEST BURGERS & WRAPS
L - KIDS MENU
L - DESSERTS
- Vegan Carrot Cake
Made with oatmeal, carrots, monk fruit and no added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- Chocolate Roots
Cocoa soil topped with a chocolate brownie, NuteMichi and chocolate mousse. No added sugar or gluten.$12.00
- Basque Cheesecake
Baked cheesecake topped with Michi’s Dulce De Leche and berries. No added gluten.$12.00
Basque Cheesecake
Baked cheesecake topped with Michi’s Dulce De Leche and berries. No added gluten.
Desserts
- Carrot Cake
Made with oatmeal, carrots, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.$13.95
- OUT OF STOCKBrownie
Made with oatmeal, cacao, and monk fruit. Served with a scoup of ice cream. No added sugar.OUT OF STOCK$10.75
- Basque Cheesecake
Rich and creamy cheesecake. Topped with a berry compote. Gluten friendly.$11.95
- ChocoBanana Cake
Made with oatmeal, chocolate, banana, and monk fruit. No added sugar, gluten free.$13.95
Bar
Mimosas & Sangria
Catering
- Bandeja De Pasticho
Traditional Venezuelan version of Lasagna.$79.95
- Empanadas (Dozen)
Whole wheat pastries filled with beef, chicken and served with a side of cilantro sauce.$29.95
- Tequeños Integrales (Dozen)
Baked cheese sticks wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough served with cilantro sauce.$29.95
- Tequeños Integrales Guava Y Queso (Dozen)
Baked cheese sticks with guava paste wrapped in light and crispy whole wheat dough.$34.95
- Mini Pancakes (Dozen)
Made from oatmeal flour. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Gluten friendly.$26.95
Detox, Obleas & Products
- Detox Plan
One-day detox with 6 juices to drink throughout the day.$45.00
- Michi’s Skinny Detox Tea (28-day detox)$24.95
- Mamacita Detox Tea (28 Days)$26.95
- Femme Shine Fertility Tea$28.95
- Mini Keto Cookies$12.95
- Obleas$7.95
- Dulce De Leche (vegan, sugar free)$16.95
- Leche Condensada (vegan, sugar free, keto)$16.95
- NuteMichi (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Michi’s Nucita (vegan, sugar free, keto)$18.95
- Cauliflower Crust (5 Units)$19.95
- En La Cocina Con Michi Libro$24.95
- Carb Blocker$29.95