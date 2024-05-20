Honest Roots by Michis
BEVERAGES
DRINKS
TEA
COFFEE
- CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.$5.00
- LATTE
Espresso shot with steamed milk.$5.00
- MACCHIATO
1 shot of espresso and a dollop of foamed milk$4.00
- CORTADITO
Double shot of espresso served with a touch of steamed milk.$4.00
- ESPRESSO
Dark roasted bold flavor.$3.50
- AMERICAN COFFEE
Double shot of espresso topped with hot water.$4.00
- BOMBON
Double shot of espresso with Michi’s vegan and sugar free condensed milk.$5.00
- PISTACHIO COFFEE
Pistachio Cream on the rim, Crushed, Espresso Shot, Steamed Milk$7.00
- NUTELLA COFFEE
Nutella on the rim, Milk Foam, Espresso Cocoa powder on top$7.00
- HOT MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- FRAPPEMICHI
Coffee, sugar-free caramel, vanilla, topped with sugar-free whipped cream.$7.00
- ICED COFFEE LATTE
Espresso coffee served over ice.$6.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE
Preference milk and powder matcha$6.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$4.00
LUNCH -
STARTERS
- TUNA TOSTADAS
Corn tostada topped with roasted avocado, nori strips, sesame seeds & spicy mayo.$16.00
- SMOKED BURRATA
Smoked burrata, sun-dried tomato tapenade, homemade fig jam, sautéed mushroom dip, and toasted artisan bread.$19.00
- MICHI'S TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and wrapped in a crispy dough. Served with cilantro sauce and mango chutney.$14.00
- GUAVA TEQUEÑOS
Our famous wholewheat tequeños stuffed with paisa cheese and guava wrapped in a crispy dough.$13.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- SIFRINA SALAD
Wild arugula tossed with strawberries, sliced almonds, figs, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.$16.00
- TUSCAN SALAD
Wild arugula, burrata, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette with oregano.$18.00
- FARM SALAD
Seasonal vegetable salad with sautéed brussels sprouts and asparagus, roasted carrots and onions, wild arugula, figs, and pistachio vinaigrette.$17.00
- SEASONAL SOUP
Fresh seasonal ingredients.$9.00
MAINS
- RIGATONI AND SALMON
Short pasta with sautéed cherry tomatoes, pink sauce and grilled salmon filet.$22.00
- CARNE ASADA
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chimichurri.$23.00
- TUNA POKE BOWL
Fresh sushi grade ahi tuna marinated in our secret poke sauce, jasmine rice, mango, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, plantain chips, and an extra touch of our secret poke sauce.$24.00
- MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Grilled salmon, quinoa, avocado, fresh mango, tomato, red onions, cilantro, in a citrus vinaigrette topped with crispy plantain chips and spicy aoli.$23.00
- GARDEN PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green bell peppers.$18.00
- PARIS PIZZA
Cauliflower crust with mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, green apple slices, almonds, caramelized onions and honey.$21.00
- MARGARITA PIZZA
Cauliflower crust topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ground basil.$15.00
- LOMO SALTADO
Tenderloin steak, jasmine rice, french fries, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers, sautéed onions simmered in a soy vinaigrette sauce.$25.00
- MICHI'S FAVORITE PASTA
Rigatoni with ground beef slow cooked in our homemade pink sauce, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms.$19.00
- ASIAN BOWL
Salmon or chicken teriyaki, sautéed brussels sprouts, jasmine rice or quinoa, scallions, avocado and toasted sesame seeds.$22.00
HONEST BURGERS & WRAPS
- SIGNATURE BURGER
An 8oz Wagyu steak blend including brisket and short rib, grilled onions, tomato, little gem lettuce, and truffle cream served on a brioche bun. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$20.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with tomato, little gem and red onion. Served with parmesan truffle fries and three side sauces including pink rum, honey mustard and cilantro mayo.$17.00
- CHICKEN PESTO WRAP
Grilled chicken, wild arugula, tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served with crispy plantain chips.$17.00
- GREEK WRAP
Grilled chicken, parsley, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, yogurt dressing. Served with crispy plantain chips.$18.00
- FAJITA WRAP
Grilled skirt steak, jasmine rice, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with crispy plantain chips.$19.00
LUNCH SPECIAL
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
- VEGAN CARROT CAKE
Made with oatmeal, carrots, monk fruit. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- CHOCOLATE ROOTS
Cocoa soil topped with a chocolate brownie, NuteMichi and chocolate mousse. No added sugar or gluten.$14.00
- BASQUE CHEESECAKE WITH BERRIES
Baked cheesecake topped with berries. No added gluten.$12.00
BAR
MIMOSAS & SANGRIA
COCKTAILS
WINE GL
- GL- Cava Brut Blanchard Perez
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$10.00
- GL- Prosecco Split
Sparkling and bright, with a refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness from ripe fruit.(200ml)$16.00
- GL- Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavors providing plenty of excitement$10.00
- GL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine and White flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$12.00
- GL - Chardonnay The Calling
Pale straw in the glass with aromas of lemon, pomelo, and wet stone.$15.00
- GL - Rosé Fleurs de Prairie
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish.$10.00
- GL - Pinot Noir Lyric
Full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$9.00
- GL - Tempranillo Beronia
Fruity and sweet with strawberry and cherry standing out over a mineral base.$10.00
- GL - Malbec Clos de los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$12.00
- GL - Cabernet Sauvignon Wente
It has flavors of black cherry, dark plum and a hint of coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long, smooth finish.$10.00
WINE BTL
- BTL - Blanchard Perez Cava
This sparkling wine has the perfect balance of dryness, bubbles, and fruit to enrich any dining experience.$38.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc The Crossings
Juicy and zesty on entry with a ripe amalgam of stone fruit, tropical and citrus flavours providing plenty of excitement$38.00
- BTL - Albariño Granbazán
Mineral-accented aromas of fresh honeydew, tangerine, and White flowers, with a floral quality in the background.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay The Calling
Waves of citrus flavors mingle with Gravenstein apple and the faintest whisper of oak, kissed by a pleasing salinity reminiscent of sea spray and oyster shell.$55.00
- BTL - Chardonnay Frank Family
Aromas of fresh tropical fruit, marzipan, and honeysuckle jump from the glass.$70.00
- BTL - Sauvignon Blanc Stag's Leap
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity.$68.00
- BTL - Fleurs De Prairie
Combination of sun, wind, mild water stress, and ocean influence that provides ideal conditions for grapes to ripen to the perfect balance of flavor and freshness$38.00
- BTL - Lyric Pinot Noir
The palate offers notes of pomegranate and raspberry around a dense core of fresh red berry and herbs.$40.00
- BTL - Pinot Noir Frank Family
The palate is full-bodied, generously loaded with fresh blueberry compote flavors and lush savory notes that lead to roasted figs.$70.00
- BTL - BenMarco Expresivo
Black cherries and mildly smoky and sweet vanilla oak. Layers of currant fruit, dense black cherry, and notes of brown spice (cocoa, nutmeg), dark chocolate, and hints of sandalwood.$78.00
- BTL - Beronia Tempranillo
Pleasant sensation of fruit on the mouth, fresh and with volume. The finesse and elegance stand out on the finish.$55.00
- BTL - Clos De Los Siete
Well-balanced in structure, full-bodied and offering typical freshness, the wine showcases the charming, elegant style.$55.00
- BTL - The Calling Pinot Noir
This textural, medium-bodied wine leads with bright red fruits (Bing cherry, wild strawberry, red plum, raspberry) and baking spices (clove, nutmeg) aromatics on the nose.$65.00
- BTL - Girard Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromatics of mocha, vanilla bean, toffee and espresso. On the palate, there’s dusty cocoa powder, blackberries, and cassis.$90.00